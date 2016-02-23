FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cetip expected to accept sweetened BM&FBovespa offer -newspaper
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 23, 2016 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

Cetip expected to accept sweetened BM&FBovespa offer -newspaper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A gavel is seen in Brazil's BM&F Bovespa Stock Market in Sao Paulo July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce - RTX1PI1D

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Shareholders of clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados CTIP3.SA are expected to accept the sweetened offer from Brazil’s biggest exchange operator, BM&FBovespa SA (BVMF3.SA), newspaper Valor Economico reported on Tuesday.

The newspaper said foreign shareholders in Cetip, which it had spoken with but did not name, were likely to accept the new offer including a greater share of cash. Valor said it was unclear if ICE Intercontinental Exchange, which holds a 12 percent stake in Cetip, would favor the new offer.

BM&FBovespa made a binding offer last week of 41 reais per share of Cetip, of which 30.75 reais would be paid in cash and the rest in stock. The offer values Cetip, a clearinghouse and depositary company that also sells liens on mortgages and auto loans, at about 10.86 billion reais ($2.8 billion).

Analysts expect the deal to go through, including Credit Suisse’s Victor Schabbel who has recommended buying Cetip on the likelihood the merger would go ahead.

Common shares of Cetip were up 0.8 percent at 38.20 reais in early Tuesday trading, while BM&FBovespa shares were down nearly 1 percent at 11.12 reais.

Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.