CF Industries to back off on dealmaking as market slumps

(Reuters) - CF Industries Holdings Inc, known as an active dealmaker, intends to now focus on its own expanding operations as the nitrogen fertilizer industry slumps, its chief executive officer said on Thursday.

Illinois-based CF shares slid as much as 15.3 percent on Thursday after its second-quarter profit fell 87 percent and the company warned that prices would remain weak into next year.

CF, which suspended share buybacks, is more focused on running its own plants than acquiring others that may be available, such as Ukraine's state-owned Odessa Portside plant, or OCI NV's Iowa plant, currently under construction, CEO Tony Will said in an interview.

"Our focus right now is sticking to our knitting ... For me to go out and look at other assets when our own shares are trading so cheaply, it just doesn't make sense," he told Reuters.

CF and Dutch rival OCI scrapped an agreement in May for CF to buy some plants for $6 billion, following the U.S. Treasury's steps to curb tax-avoiding inversion deals.

OCI's Iowa plant was part of that transaction, but Will said he would not pay OCI the construction cost for it, given the weak market, and OCI is not interested in taking a write-off in any sale.

"The last thing we need to do right now is take on another in-flight construction project," he said.

An OCI spokesperson could not be immediately reached.

CF plans to run its expanded U.S. plants at full throttle and expects domestic rivals to do the same, despite global oversupply, Will said.

The world's third-biggest nitrogen fertilizer producer is finishing expansions in Louisiana and Iowa this year, giving it capacity of 18.9 million tonnes by 2017.

"North American producers are among the lowest cost globally, so anyone that's got assets that are producing in North America are going to run those plants full out," Will told analysts earlier.

Will said in the interview that the company intends to displace some imports through improved transportation to the U.S. East Coast and Ohio Valley, and with an ammonia supply agreement with Mosaic Co taking effect in January.

Higher-cost producers in China are already curtailing nitrogen production, and North American buyers are expected to import nearly one-third of their nitrogen requirements next year, Will said.

Cheap natural gas, a key ingredient in nitrogen fertilizer production, gives North American producers a cost advantage over other regions.

CF shares were off 13.6 percent to $21.19 after falling as low as $20.77.