Fertilizer maker OCI to sell Natgasoline stake to Consolidated

(Reuters) - Netherlands-based OCI NV (OCI.AS) has agreed to sell to Consolidated Energy Limited a 50 percent stake in Natgasoline LLC, a sale that alters a larger deal between OCI and U.S. fertilizer producer CF Industries Inc (CF.N), CF said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

CF will have an option to buy up to 50 percent of Natgasoline, a methanol project in Texas.

In August, CF said it would buy OCI’s North American and European fertilizer plants to become the biggest publicly traded nitrogen player. The $6-billion deal included a 45 percent interest in Natgasoline plus an option to buy the remaining interest.