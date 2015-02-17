FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CF Industries fourth quarter profit slips, expansion costs rise
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 17, 2015 / 10:41 PM / 3 years ago

CF Industries fourth quarter profit slips, expansion costs rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. fertilizer producer CF Industries (CF.N) reported lower fourth quarter profit on Tuesday, and said costs of its nitrogen capacity expansion had risen by 10 percent.

A drop in crop prices to multi-year lows last year and delayed U.S. harvest was expected to reduce fertilizer use. Given the shortened fall season to apply fertilizer last year, a significant volume of nitrogen needs to be applied in the first half of 2015 to catch up, CF said in a statement.

Shares of CF, the world’s No. 2 nitrogen fertilizer maker after Norway’s Yara International ASA (YAR.OL), fell 2 percent after normal trading hours in New York, after closing down 0.9 percent during the session.

Nitrogen expansion projects in Louisiana and Iowa now look to cost $4.2 billion, up from $3.8 billion, after CF factored in higher cost estimates for construction materials and labor in Iowa.

Net earnings fell to $238.3 million or $4.82 per share from $325.8 million or $5.71 per share a year earlier.

Net nitrogen sales for the Deerfield, Illinois company rose 3 percent to $1.2 billion despite lower sales volume, buoyed by higher selling prices.

Analysts had on average expected CF to earn $5.08 a share on sales of $1.156 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

CF said it expects U.S. farmers to plant 90 million acres of corn, a crop that consumes a lot of fertilizer. In 2014, U.S. farmers planted 90.6 million, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.