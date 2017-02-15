FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
CF Industries posts bigger-than-expected loss
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 15, 2017 / 10:27 PM / 6 months ago

CF Industries posts bigger-than-expected loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. nitrogen fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF.N) reported a bigger-than-expected loss, but said it expects prices in North America to improve through the first half of the year.

The company's shares were down 9 percent in after-market trading on Wednesday.

Fertilizer prices plunged last year amid declining U.S. farm incomes and excess global supply.

The average selling price for ammonia fell about 40 percent to $277 per ton in the fourth quarter, while that of urea fell 22 percent to $214 per ton, CF said.

CF's quarterly loss totaled $320 million, or $1.38 per share, compared with a profit of $27 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company reported a loss of 39 cents per share. Analysts had expected a smaller loss of 5 cents per share.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company's net sales fell 22 percent to $867 million.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.