38 minutes ago
Fertilizer maker CF Industries posts 93.6 percent fall in second quarter profit
August 2, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 38 minutes ago

Fertilizer maker CF Industries posts 93.6 percent fall in second quarter profit

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. nitrogen fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF.N) reported a 93.6 percent fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by weak fertilizer prices and derivative losses.

Net earnings fell to $3 million, or 1 cent per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $47 million, or 20 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell marginally to $1.12 billion.

The company recorded an unrealized net mark-to-market loss on natural gas derivatives of $18 million in the quarter.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

