FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fertilizer producer CF Industries' profit tumbles 89 percent
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
May 4, 2016 / 9:58 PM / a year ago

Fertilizer producer CF Industries' profit tumbles 89 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. nitrogen fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc’s quarterly profit slumped 89 percent due to lower selling prices and higher operating expenses.

The company, however, raised its 2016 capital expenditure forecast to $1.8 billion-$2.0 billion from $1.8 billion.

Fertilizer makers have been hit by a fall in average realized prices amid an oversupply in the global market.

“Selling prices were negatively impacted by greater nitrogen supply driven by global capacity additions, coupled with lower manufacturing and ocean freight costs, and softer global ammonia demand from industrial users...” CF Industries said.

The average selling price for ammonia fertilizer fell 33.2 percent to $362 per ton in the first quarter ended March 31.

The price for urea ammonium nitrate declined 21 percent to $213 per ton.

The net income attributable to common stockholders fell to $26 million, or 11 cents per share, from $231 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, CF Industries earned 40 cents per share.

Net sales increased 5 percent to $1 billion.

Reporting by Rod Nickel and Vishaka George; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Kirti Pandey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.