CF Industries profit tumbles as fertilizer prices slump

(Reuters) - U.S. nitrogen fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF.N) reported an 87 percent plunge in quarterly profit - more than expected - and warned on Wednesday that prices would likely remain weak into next year due to abundant supplies.

Nitrogen prices have been pressured by China's growing exports of urea, and new capacity coming on stream in North America. Chinese export volumes have started to dip, however, according to Integer Research.

Net earnings for the second quarter fell to $47 million, or 20 cents per share, from $352 million, or $1.49 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 33 cents per share, lower than average analysts' estimates of 68 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net sales fell 14 percent to $1.13 billion, matching the average analysts' estimate.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company's shares dipped 3 percent after normal trading hours on the New York Stock Exchange.