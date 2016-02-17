FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CF Industries profit misses estimates as prices weaken
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
February 17, 2016 / 11:42 PM / 2 years ago

CF Industries profit misses estimates as prices weaken

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. nitrogen fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF.N) reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by weakening prices and higher costs.

Fertilizer prices have plunged amid soft grain prices and excessive global production.

The average selling price for ammonia fell about 18 percent to $458 per ton in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, while the price of UAN (urea ammonium nitrate) fell 12.5 percent to $230 per ton, the company said.

Net earnings attributable to stockholders fell to $26.5 million, or 11 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $238.3 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 8.3 percent to $1.12 billion.

Excluding items, CF earned 76 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting 82 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said in August that it will buy OCI NV’s (OCI.AS) North American and European plants for $6 billion, making CF the world’s largest publicly traded nitrogen company.

CF said it expected 2016 corn planting to cover about 90.5 million acres, a 2.5 million acre increase from 2015.

Total operating costs and expenses jumped 50 percent to $88.3 million in the quarter.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company’s shares were up about 1.8 percent in extended trading.

Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.