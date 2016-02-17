CF Industries profit misses estimates as prices weaken

(Reuters) - U.S. nitrogen fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF.N) reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by weakening prices and higher costs.

Fertilizer prices have plunged amid soft grain prices and excessive global production.

The average selling price for ammonia fell about 18 percent to $458 per ton in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, while the price of UAN (urea ammonium nitrate) fell 12.5 percent to $230 per ton, the company said.

Net earnings attributable to stockholders fell to $26.5 million, or 11 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $238.3 million, or 96 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell 8.3 percent to $1.12 billion.

Excluding items, CF earned 76 cents per share. Analysts on average were expecting 82 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said in August that it will buy OCI NV’s (OCI.AS) North American and European plants for $6 billion, making CF the world’s largest publicly traded nitrogen company.

CF said it expected 2016 corn planting to cover about 90.5 million acres, a 2.5 million acre increase from 2015.

Total operating costs and expenses jumped 50 percent to $88.3 million in the quarter.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company’s shares were up about 1.8 percent in extended trading.