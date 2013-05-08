CF Industries quarterly profit jumps 10 percent

(Reuters) - U.S. fertilizer producer CF Industries (CF.N) reported a 10 percent jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, handily beating expectations.

Net earnings for the first quarter climbed to a record-high $406.5 million, or $6.47 per share, from $368.4 million, or $5.54 per share a year ago, the company said after markets closed.

That easily topped analysts’ average expectation for earnings of $6.02 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Deerfield, Illinois-based company also said it sees a positive performance in the current second quarter and longer term, as high grain prices drive farmers to plant corn and apply fertilizer.

The company forecast that U.S. farmers will plant 96 million acres of corn this year, down 1 million from its estimate in February.