CF Industries profit down less than feared, shares rise 1.6 pct
August 6, 2013 / 8:20 PM / 4 years ago

CF Industries profit down less than feared, shares rise 1.6 pct

Rod Nickel

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. fertilizer producer CF Industries (CF.N) reported lower quarterly profit on Tuesday as nitrogen and phosphate prices sagged, but the results were better than expected.

Shares of CF, the world’s No. 2 nitrogen producer after Norway’s Yara International ASA (YAR.OL), rose 1.6 percent in after-market trading on Tuesday to $192.50 in New York.

Net earnings for the second quarter fell to $498.2 million, or $8.38 per share, from $606.3 million, or $9.31 per share a year ago.

Net sales for the Deerfield, Illinois company, which also produces the crop nutrient phosphate, dipped 1 percent to $1.71 billion.

Analysts had on average expected CF to earn $7.62 a share on sales of $1.67 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Ample supplies of shale-derived natural gas, a key ingredient in nitrogen production, have been a boon for CF, although the price of natural gas has rebounded in the past year.

Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Bernard Orr and David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
