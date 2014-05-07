FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CF Industries adjusted profit falls with weaker nitrogen sales
May 7, 2014 / 9:12 PM / 3 years ago

CF Industries adjusted profit falls with weaker nitrogen sales

Rod Nickel

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. fertilizer producer CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF.N) reported a big drop in adjusted quarterly profit on Wednesday as nitrogen sales fell during a colder than usual winter.

Adjusted net earnings, excluding a one-time gain from the sale of CF’s phosphate business, fell to $247.5 million, or $4.51 per share, in the first quarter from $406.5 million, or $6.47 per share, a year earlier.

Including the $1.4 billion sale of the phosphate business to Mosaic Co (MOS.N) in March, net earnings were $708.5 million, or $12.90 per share.

Net sales for the Deerfield, Illinois, company dipped 15 percent to $1.13 billion. Net sales of CF’s nitrogen fertilizers totaled $987.5 million, down 10 percent from the year-before quarter.

Analysts had on average expected CF to earn $4.53 a share on sales of $1.189 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of CF, the world’s No. 2 nitrogen fertilizer maker after Norway’s Yara International ASA (YAR.OL), were flat after normal trading hours in New York.

Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by James Dalgleish; and Peter Galloway

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
