Calgary QB denied shot at redemption in Grey Cup loss

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Kevin Glenn pauses during interview in the dressing room after the Stampeders were defeated by the Toronto Argonauts in the 100th CFL Grey Cup championship football game in Toronto, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

TORONTO (Reuters) - Calgary Stampeders quarterback Kevin Glenn’s hopes of avenging a heartbreaking finish to the 2007 Canadian Football League (CFL) season were dashed on Sunday when his team were crushed in the 100th Grey Cup game.

Glenn came up woefully short in his bid to put the finishing touches on what would have been an inspiring tale of redemption as he completed just 14 of 27 passes for 222 yards and an interception that was returned for a touchdown in a 35-22 loss to the host Toronto Argonauts.

“It’s frustrating. When these kind of things happen you go from your highest high to your lowest low,” Glenn, who was playing in his first Grey Cup after spending 12 seasons with four teams, told reporters.

“I don’t know any other kind of job that can happen to you.”

For Glenn, the highest-ranked CFL passer to never win a Grey Cup, the game represented a chance to silence critics who have dismissed him over the years and, perhaps more importantly, an opportunity to make good on the lost chance from 2007.

Glenn was in stellar form that season when he led his former Winnipeg Blue Bombers team to the Grey Cup but was kept out of the title game after suffering an injury late in the campaign’s penultimate contest with the outcome no longer in doubt.

A veteran with over 200 games on his CFL resume, Glenn joined the Stampeders this year after stints with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Winnipeg and Saskatchewan Roughriders.

He stepped in for injured incumbent Drew Tate during much of the regular season and completed a career-best 66.7 percent of his passes while throwing for 4,220 yards and 25 touchdowns.

But despite his impressive numbers, the 33-year-old pivot’s unlikely shot at redemption was only made possible after another injury to Tate in the playoffs, suddenly setting the table for a feel-good story.

Glenn was thrust into the spotlight for the West Division final where he led the Stampeders to a victory and within one win of an elusive Grey Cup.

“You have to filter it out somehow and think about the positive things we did this year to overshadow this big loss,” said Glenn, who helped Calgary to the CFL’s second-best record during the regular season.

“Nobody is happy. I guess I‘m going to try to think about positive things. What we did this season. Right now I can’t stop replaying the game in my head.”