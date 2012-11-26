FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Argos' Kackert named outstanding player of CFL's 100th Grey Cup
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 26, 2012 / 4:10 AM / in 5 years

Argos' Kackert named outstanding player of CFL's 100th Grey Cup

Steve Keating

1 Min Read

Toronto Argonauts Chad Kackert runs for extra yardage against the Calgary Stampeders in the second half during the 100th CFL Grey Cup championship football game in Toronto, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

TORONTO (Reuters) - Running back Chad Kackert was named the most outstanding player of the Grey Cup after leading the Toronto Argonauts to a 35-22 win over the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League’s championship game on Sunday.

Kackert racked up 195 yards of offense, including a 28-yard carry late in the fourth quarter to set up a touchdown that put the game out of reach.

“I consider myself somewhat of a wordsmith but I can’t explain this right now,” Kackert, a 26-year-old American who began the season as a backup, said during the on-field trophy presentation. “I was sitting there watching the clock tick, it felt like an hour for that last minute to go away.”

Kackert ran for 133 yards on 20 carries, and had eight receptions for 62 yards.

Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.