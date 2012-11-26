Argos' Kackert named outstanding player of CFL's 100th Grey Cup

Toronto Argonauts Chad Kackert runs for extra yardage against the Calgary Stampeders in the second half during the 100th CFL Grey Cup championship football game in Toronto, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

TORONTO (Reuters) - Running back Chad Kackert was named the most outstanding player of the Grey Cup after leading the Toronto Argonauts to a 35-22 win over the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League’s championship game on Sunday.

Kackert racked up 195 yards of offense, including a 28-yard carry late in the fourth quarter to set up a touchdown that put the game out of reach.

“I consider myself somewhat of a wordsmith but I can’t explain this right now,” Kackert, a 26-year-old American who began the season as a backup, said during the on-field trophy presentation. “I was sitting there watching the clock tick, it felt like an hour for that last minute to go away.”

Kackert ran for 133 yards on 20 carries, and had eight receptions for 62 yards.