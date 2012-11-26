List of Canadian Football League's Grey Cup winners

(Reuters) - List of winners of the Grey Cup, awarded to the winner of the Canadian Football League’s championship game.

2012 - Toronto Argonauts

2011 - B.C. Lions

2010 - Montreal Alouettes

2009 - Montreal Alouettes

2008 - Calgary Stampeders

2007 - Saskatchewan Roughriders

2006 - B.C. Lions

2005 - Edmonton Eskimos

2004 - Toronto Argonauts

2003 - Edmonton Eskimos

2002 - Montreal Alouettes

2001 - Calgary Stampeders

2000 - B.C. Lions

1999 - Hamilton Tiger-Cats

1998 - Calgary Stampeders

1997 - Toronto Argonauts

1996 - Toronto Argonauts

1995 - Baltimore Stallions

1994 - B.C. Lions

1993 - Edmonton Eskimos

1992 - Calgary Stampeders

1991 - Toronto Argonauts

1990 - Winnipeg Blue Bombers

1989 - Saskatchewan Roughriders

1988 - Winnipeg Blue Bombers

1987 - Edmonton Eskimos

1986 - Hamilton Tiger-Cats

1985 - B.C. Lions

1984 - Winnipeg Blue Bombers

1983 - Toronto Argonauts

1982 - Edmonton Eskimos

1981 - Edmonton Eskimos

1980 - Edmonton Eskimos

1979 - Edmonton Eskimos

1978 - Edmonton Eskimos

1977 - Montreal Alouettes

1976 - Ottawa Rough Riders

1975 - Edmonton Eskimos

1974 - Montreal Alouettes

1973 - Ottawa Rough Riders

1972 - Hamilton Tiger-Cats

1971 - Calgary Stampeders

1970 - Montreal Alouettes

1969 - Ottawa Rough Riders

1968 - Ottawa Rough Riders

1967 - Hamilton Tiger-Cats

1966 - Saskatchewan Roughriders

1965 - Hamilton Tiger-Cats

1964 - B.C. Lions

1963 - Hamilton Tiger-Cats

1962 - Winnipeg Blue Bombers

1961 - Winnipeg Blue Bombers

1960 - Ottawa Rough Riders

1959 - Winnipeg Blue Bombers

1958 - Winnipeg Blue Bombers

1957 - Hamilton Tiger-Cats

1956 - Edmonton Eskimos

1955 - Edmonton Eskimos

1954 - Edmonton Eskimos

1953 - Hamilton Tiger-Cats

1952 - Toronto Argonauts

1951 - Ottawa Rough Riders

1950 - Toronto Argonauts

1949 - Montreal Alouettes

1948 - Calgary Stampeders

1947 - Toronto Argonauts

1946 - Toronto Argonauts

1945 - Toronto Argonauts

1944 - Montreal St. Hyacinthe-D Navy

1943 - Hamilton Flying Wildcats

1942 - Toronto RCAF Hurricanes

1941 - Winnipeg Blue Bombers

1940 - Ottawa Rough Riders

1939 - Winnipeg Blue Bombers

1938 - Toronto Argonauts

1937 - Toronto Argonauts

1936 - Sarnia Imperials

1935 - Winnipeg ‘Pegs

1934 - Sarnia Imperials

1933 - Toronto Argonauts

1932 - Hamilton Tigers

1931 - Montreal AAA

1930 - Toronto Balmy Beach

1929 - Hamilton Tigers

1928 - Hamilton Tigers

1927 - Toronto Balmy Beach

1926 - Ottawa Senators

1925 - Ottawa Senators

1924 - Queen’s University

1923 - Queen’s University

1922 - Queen’s University

1921 - Toronto Argonauts

1920 - University of Toronto

1919 - No playoff or Grey Cup game due to a rules dispute

1918 - No games were played due to World War One

1917 - No games were played due to World War One

1916 - No games were played due to World War One

1915 - Hamilton Tigers

1914 - Toronto Argonauts

1913 - Hamilton Tigers

1912 - Hamilton Alerts

1911 - University of Toronto

1910 - University of Toronto

1909 - University of Toronto