List of Canadian Football League's Grey Cup winners

(Reuters) - List of winners of the Grey Cup, awarded to the winner of the Canadian Football League’s championship game.
2012 - Toronto Argonauts
2011 - B.C. Lions
2010 - Montreal Alouettes
2009 - Montreal Alouettes
2008 - Calgary Stampeders
2007 - Saskatchewan Roughriders
2006 - B.C. Lions
2005 - Edmonton Eskimos
2004 - Toronto Argonauts
2003 - Edmonton Eskimos
2002 - Montreal Alouettes
2001 - Calgary Stampeders
2000 - B.C. Lions
1999 - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
1998 - Calgary Stampeders
1997 - Toronto Argonauts
1996 - Toronto Argonauts
1995 - Baltimore Stallions
1994 - B.C. Lions
1993 - Edmonton Eskimos
1992 - Calgary Stampeders
1991 - Toronto Argonauts
1990 - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
1989 - Saskatchewan Roughriders
1988 - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
1987 - Edmonton Eskimos
1986 - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
1985 - B.C. Lions
1984 - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
1983 - Toronto Argonauts
1982 - Edmonton Eskimos
1981 - Edmonton Eskimos
1980 - Edmonton Eskimos
1979 - Edmonton Eskimos
1978 - Edmonton Eskimos
1977 - Montreal Alouettes
1976 - Ottawa Rough Riders
1975 - Edmonton Eskimos
1974 - Montreal Alouettes
1973 - Ottawa Rough Riders
1972 - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
1971 - Calgary Stampeders
1970 - Montreal Alouettes
1969 - Ottawa Rough Riders
1968 - Ottawa Rough Riders
1967 - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
1966 - Saskatchewan Roughriders
1965 - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
1964 - B.C. Lions
1963 - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
1962 - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
1961 - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
1960 - Ottawa Rough Riders
1959 - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
1958 - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
1957 - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
1956 - Edmonton Eskimos
1955 - Edmonton Eskimos
1954 - Edmonton Eskimos
1953 - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
1952 - Toronto Argonauts
1951 - Ottawa Rough Riders
1950 - Toronto Argonauts
1949 - Montreal Alouettes
1948 - Calgary Stampeders
1947 - Toronto Argonauts
1946 - Toronto Argonauts
1945 - Toronto Argonauts
1944 - Montreal St. Hyacinthe-D Navy
1943 - Hamilton Flying Wildcats
1942 - Toronto RCAF Hurricanes
1941 - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
1940 - Ottawa Rough Riders
1939 - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
1938 - Toronto Argonauts
1937 - Toronto Argonauts
1936 - Sarnia Imperials
1935 - Winnipeg ‘Pegs
1934 - Sarnia Imperials
1933 - Toronto Argonauts
1932 - Hamilton Tigers
1931 - Montreal AAA
1930 - Toronto Balmy Beach
1929 - Hamilton Tigers
1928 - Hamilton Tigers
1927 - Toronto Balmy Beach
1926 - Ottawa Senators
1925 - Ottawa Senators
1924 - Queen’s University
1923 - Queen’s University
1922 - Queen’s University
1921 - Toronto Argonauts
1920 - University of Toronto
1919 - No playoff or Grey Cup game due to a rules dispute
1918 - No games were played due to World War One
1917 - No games were played due to World War One
1916 - No games were played due to World War One
1915 - Hamilton Tigers
1914 - Toronto Argonauts
1913 - Hamilton Tigers
1912 - Hamilton Alerts
1911 - University of Toronto
1910 - University of Toronto
1909 - University of Toronto
