FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
U.S. consumer protection agency fields nearly one million complaints
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 20, 2016 / 6:46 PM / a year ago

U.S. consumer protection agency fields nearly one million complaints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray speaks in Washington, October 17, 2014.Larry Downing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A leading consumer protection agency has fielded nearly 1 million complaints in a database that helped investigate client abuse at Wells Fargo, the head of the agency told lawmakers on Tuesday.

Richard Cordray, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, said the agency expects to reach 1 million complaints by the end of the week.

"I think (it will be) Thursday," Cordray told the Senate Banking Committee of complaints to the public database that was a tool for investigating customer abuse at Wells Fargo.

Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.