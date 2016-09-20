WASHINGTON A leading consumer protection agency has fielded nearly 1 million complaints in a database that helped investigate client abuse at Wells Fargo, the head of the agency told lawmakers on Tuesday.

Richard Cordray, director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, said the agency expects to reach 1 million complaints by the end of the week.

"I think (it will be) Thursday," Cordray told the Senate Banking Committee of complaints to the public database that was a tool for investigating customer abuse at Wells Fargo.

