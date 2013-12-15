FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chile's CFR says South Africa's PIC has been unclear on Adcock deal
December 15, 2013 / 10:57 AM / 4 years ago

Chile's CFR says South Africa's PIC has been unclear on Adcock deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Chile’s CFR Pharmaceuticals CFR.SN has received “mixed and confusing” messages from the top shareholder in South Africa’s Adcock Ingram (AIPJ.J) over its $1.2 billion bid for the drugmaker, CFR’s chief executive said on Sunday.

CFR on Friday slightly sweetened its bid for Adcock in attempt to win over the state-run Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which controls about 19 percent of Adcock. The PIC on Sunday rejected that offer.

“We have not been given any clarity around what the PIC regards as the fair or acceptable value for Adcock,” CFR Chief Executive Alejandro Weinstein said in a statement. He said the company would continue to try and persuade the pension fund.

Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Pascal Fletcher and Louise Ireland

