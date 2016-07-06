CFTC fines Barclays $560,000 for inaccurate swaps position reports

The logo of Barclays is seen on the top of one of its branch in Madrid, Spain, March 22, 2016.

(Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission ordered Barclays Plc to pay $560,000 (£433,433) on Wednesday, saying the bank failed to submit accurate reports on large traders' positions for physical commodities swaps.

The CFTC found that between July 2012 and March 2013, Barclays submitted reports with incorrect position information for certain transactions, it said in a statement. The bank did the same in 2014 for positions related to crude oil, natural gas, gasoline, heating oil and agricultural products, the CFTC said.

The CFTC regulates futures and options markets in the United States.