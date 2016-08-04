FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
CFTC fines Barclays $800,000 for supervision failures
August 4, 2016 / 7:06 PM / a year ago

CFTC fines Barclays $800,000 for supervision failures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Logos are seen outside a branch of Barclays bank in London July 30, 2013.

(Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Thursday ordered Barclays Capital to pay $800,000 as a penalty for supervision failures relating to fees for trading and clearing of Chicago Mercantile Exchange products.

The CFTC found that between January 2011 and April 2015, Barclays did not properly supervise the processing of exchange and clearing fees it charged customers for trading and clearing CME products, the CFTC said.

The CFTC regulates futures and options markets in the United States.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese

