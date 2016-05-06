FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise: CFTC
May 6, 2016 / 8:00 PM / a year ago

Speculators net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise: CFTC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Speculators’ net bearish bets on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose for a second week prior to the release of the government’s April payrolls report, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 82,020 contracts on May 3, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week earlier, speculators held 63,775 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.

Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse

