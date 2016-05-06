Speculators net shorts in U.S. 10-year T-note futures rise: CFTC

(Reuters) - Speculators’ net bearish bets on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures rose for a second week prior to the release of the government’s April payrolls report, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The amount of speculators’ bearish, or short, positions in 10-year Treasury futures exceeded bullish, or long, positions by 82,020 contracts on May 3, according to the CFTC’s latest Commitments of Traders data.

A week earlier, speculators held 63,775 net short positions in 10-year T-note futures.