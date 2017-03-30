CFTC fines ex-Citi traders for spoofing in Treasury futures

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Thursday it had settled charges against two former traders for Citigroup Global Markets Inc, a unit of Citigroup Inc (C.N), for spoofing in U.S. Treasury futures markets.

Under separate orders, Stephen Gola agreed to pay a $350,000 civil penalty and Jonathan Brims a $200,000 penalty, and both were banned from trading for six months for spoofing — bidding or offering with the intent to cancel the bid or offer before execution, the CFTC said in a statement. (bit.ly/2nDZRp1)