5 months ago
CFTC fines ex-Citi traders for spoofing in Treasury futures
#Business News
March 30, 2017 / 4:31 PM / 5 months ago

CFTC fines ex-Citi traders for spoofing in Treasury futures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Thursday it had settled charges against two former traders for Citigroup Global Markets Inc, a unit of Citigroup Inc (C.N), for spoofing in U.S. Treasury futures markets.

Under separate orders, Stephen Gola agreed to pay a $350,000 civil penalty and Jonathan Brims a $200,000 penalty, and both were banned from trading for six months for spoofing — bidding or offering with the intent to cancel the bid or offer before execution, the CFTC said in a statement. (bit.ly/2nDZRp1)

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Eric walsh

