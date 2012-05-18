CFTC approves CME's 21-hour grain cycle

CHICAGO (Reuters) - CME Group (CME.O) on Friday said it would start nearly around-the-clock grain trading on Sunday night, reasserting itself as the dominant player in markets it created.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission approved CME’s plan to increase electronic trading for grain futures and options at its historic Chicago Board of Trade to 21 hours per session from 17 hours.

The massive exchange operator had originally sought an increase to 22 hours but pared down the plan after grain groups complained the longer cycle would drive up costs.

CME, in an attempt to keep pace with nearly around-the-clock trading that began on Monday at rival IntercontinentalExchange (ICE.N), had asked regulators for expedited approval of the plan for 21-hour trading. Grain groups largely supported the revised plan.

CME confirmed in a statement that it won approval from regulators and declined further comment.

Under the modified plan, grain and soy markets will stay shut from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. CDT (1900-2200 GMT), Monday to Friday, instead of the originally proposed 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. CDT, giving grain dealers an extra hour in the evening to complete back-office operations before the next trading session begins.

FRESH SUPPORT, SAME CONCERNS

While the longer hours appeal to many funds and big traders who are eager for greater market access and the opportunity to trade on key government reports, the plan caused an initial uproar among the CME’s core agricultural constituents, prompting calls for changes or a public-comment period.

CME’s adjustment “definitely gives merchandisers and elevators time to close out their books,” said Steve Wellman, a farmer and president of the American Soybean Association.

“I think it’s a good change, and I think it will be positive,” he said.

Futures brokerage R.J. O‘Brien, which had objected to CME’s original proposal, agreed the revised plan would “better meet the risk management needs of the grain industry.”

However, grain firms said they were still worried that expanded trading hours will increase volatility by keeping markets open when the U.S. Department of Agriculture issues monthly crop reports that often cause sharp swings in prices.

R.J. O‘Brien, the largest independent U.S. futures brokerage, said it wanted a pause in trading when monthly USDA crop reports are released “to allow the community time to absorb and analyze the wide array of data.”

CME has said it will continue to discuss concerns about trading during USDA reports with industry members.

PREPARING FOR LONGER HOURS

The push for nearly around-the-clock trading met a demand from funds and large traders, while traditional members of the grain industry like merchandisers and farmers said they were worried about monitoring markets for more hours.

The objections from the grain industry raise questions about whether futures exchanges are “being true to their originally intended purposes of price discovery and risk management, or have they morphed in ways that might be a concern,” said CFTC Commissioner Bart Chilton said, who said he “reluctantly supported” CME’s revised proposal.

In the short term, traders and brokers were preparing for the start of expanded trading hours on Sunday. Trading will open one hour earlier than usual at 5 p.m. CDT.

Jack Scoville, a broker and vice president for Price Futures Group in Chicago, sent emails to his customers notifying them of the last-minute announcement on Friday.

”Hopefully they’ll read their emails between now and Sunday night,’ he said.