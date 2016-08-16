FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CFTC bars Steven Cohen from managing commodity hedge funds
August 16, 2016 / 2:46 PM / a year ago

CFTC bars Steven Cohen from managing commodity hedge funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Steven Cohen, Chairman and CEO of Point72 Asset Management, speaks at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 2, 2016.Lucy Nicholson - RTX2CIKZ

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. derivatives regulators said on Tuesday they have barred billionaire SAC Capital Advisors founder Steven A. Cohen from registering and managing commodity hedge funds.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's decision comes after the Securities and Exchange Commission separately took action against Cohen for allegedly failing to supervise employee Matthew Martoma, who is currently serving prison time for insider-trading.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
