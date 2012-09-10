CFTC cancels vote on customer protection rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has canceled a Wednesday meeting on proposals to boost futures customer protections after the agency’s chairman, Gary Gensler, was injured in a fall on Sunday in his home.

Gensler “suffered a few cracked ribs,” CFTC spokesman Steve Adamske said in an email on Monday. “The Chairman was hospitalized as a precaution and otherwise feels fine and looks forward to returning to the office very soon,” Adamske added.

The rules will instead be circulated and voted on individually by commissioners.

Efforts to boost the protection of futures customers have gained steam since futures brokerage Peregrine Financial Group filed for bankruptcy in July. The CFTC had accused its CEO of misappropriating more than $200 million in customer money.

That revelation came less than a year after the collapse of futures brokerage MF Global, which left an estimate $1.6 billion shortfall in customer funds.

The proposals before the commission include measures that would require futures brokers to give the agency electronic access to bank records, two agency officials said. They did not want to be identified because they were not authorized to discuss the matter.

That requirement would mirror a rule already approved last month by the National Futures Association, a futures industry self regulator.

Another CFTC proposal would require futures brokers to notify the agency when they faced a liquidity crunch, the sources said.

The proposals are still being reviewed.

Another hotly debated rule that was also slated for a vote on Wednesday had already been postponed before Gensler’s injury, the sources said. That rule would require groups registered by CFTC - brokerages, swap dealers, floor brokers , members of futures exchanges - to tape record all conversations that lead to the purchase or sale of a commodity, the sources said.

The U.S. grain industry strongly opposed the proposed rule, submitted to the Federal Register more than a year ago, as it could have required every conversation between a producer and grain elevator be tape recorded. Futures groups also opposed the rule, saying the record keeping technology was burdensome and costly.