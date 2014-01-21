U.S. swaps regulator may revise rules to deal with data overload

Scott O'Malia, Commissioner of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission speaks during CERAWeek, a high profile world energy conference being held in Houston March 9, 2011. REUTERS/Richard Carson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. swaps regulator said it will seek help from the financial industry to cope with the raft of data it is receiving following the implementation of new regulations imposed in the wake of the financial crisis, and a commissioner said it may have to revise its rules.

The surge of new trading data has overwhelmed the Commodity Futures Trading Commission ever since early last year, when tougher rules to oversee the opaque and formerly unregulated derivatives market came into force.

“We’re getting a better handle on it, but it just takes so much time to clean the data. We’ve just begun to scratch the surface. Right now the data is not at all useful to us,” Commissioner Scott O‘Malia told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

Deals in the $630 trillion swaps market used to be clinched over the telephone without much oversight, but banks and their customers must now be more transparent about their positions.

The CFTC has formed an interdivisional staff working group to review how it collects and keeps track of the massive data stream that it is receiving, it said.

The group will circulate questions for public comment, and make written recommendations to the CFTC in June, the agency said in a statement.

“This gives us the ability to fine-tune the rules and benefit everyone. Reduce the burden on the industry, improve our capacity to use the (data),” O‘Malia said.

The decision comes only weeks after the previous chairman, Gary Gensler, left the agency. He was succeeded by Mark Wetjen as acting chairman.