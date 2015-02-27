FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CFTC asks large banks about dividend arbitrage: WSJ
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money
February 27, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

CFTC asks large banks about dividend arbitrage: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission is questioning what role global banks played in so-called dividend-arbitrage trades, the Wall Street Journal said on Friday, citing people familiar with the recent inquiry.

In a report from London, the newspaper said that the CFTC is examining the issue after asking banks last year for details about the controversial trades, which can help hedge funds and other clients cut taxes.

CFTC’s enforcement division has sent inquiries to Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley, the Journal said, citing one of the sources.

The five banks have previously been named as engaging in the strategy in which banks collect fees on the trades, which can help clients cut taxes as much as 30 percent of the dividend payment to 10 percent, according to the newspaper.

U.S. authorities began questioning the trading strategy last year, according to the Journal, which first reported on the issue in September.

Earlier this month, Bank of America told CNBC that it no longer finances dividend-arbitrage activity.

Representatives for the CFTC could not be immediately reached to comment on the WSJ report, which cited a CFTC spokesman who declined to comment.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.