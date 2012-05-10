CFTC delays swap rules again, bolsters defenses

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Futures regulators put the brakes on pieces of their new derivatives oversight regime on Thursday, while beefing up efforts to defend its rules from legal challenges.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission voted to put off until the end of the year some swaps rules, the third substantial delay amid agency struggles to meet deadlines and resistance from some market participants.

It also delayed a vote on a controversial provision that would require at least 85 percent of a contract’s trading to occur on an exchange’s centralized market.

In a bid to safeguard future rulemaking, the CFTC announced plans to beef up its economic analyses with input from the White House’s Office of Management and Budget.

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) and the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) filed a lawsuit in December against a CFTC rule that curbs the trading by speculators in commodities markets.

The suit accused the CFTC, among other things, of failing to do a thorough cost-benefit analysis of the rule.

Industry groups have mounted similar cost-benefit challenges on rules issued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law gave the CFTC new oversight of the formerly opaque $708 trillion global over-the-counter swaps market, in a bid to boost transparency and limit risk.

But the agency has struggled to keep pace with rulemaking deadlines mandated by Dodd Frank.

In two previous orders, it pushed the compliance requirement to December 2011, from July 2011, and later to July 16 this year. On Thursday it pushed the effective date to December 31.

That means that swaps reporting rules, for example, will now kick in on December 31, or 60 days after the Commission finalizes the definition of “swap.”

The lack of finalized rules risked creating a legal void for off-exchange derivatives trades used by companies and traders to offset risk on interest rate shifts or commodity price swings.

COST-BENEFIT

The agency has also been hamstrung by criticism of its cost benefit analyses - which the agency is required by law to conduct in conjunction with its rule-makings.

CFTC Chairman Gary Gensler announced on the Thursday that the agency had arranged for a staff member from the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA), within OMB, to provide technical assistance to CFTC staff.

Republican Commissioner Scott O‘Malia, a frequent critic of the agency’s economic analyses, welcomed the announcement, calling OIRA the “gold standard” of cost-benefit analyses.

“To bring them into our process, albeit late, is going to be a great step and it is going to make our rules better, and able to withstand a legal challenge.”

O‘Malia had written to the OMB in February requesting a review of the quality of the CFTC’s analyses.

Democratic Commissioner Bart Chilton welcomed the agreement but said CFTC’s staff had done a good job on prior economic analyses and he stressed the need to take social costs and benefits into account.

“I categorically believe some of the most vital cost-benefit effects of rules go past profit and loss statements,” Chilton said.

PUNTING ON 85 PERCENT

The five-member CFTC voted unanimously on Thursday to finalize a rule that dictates new standards for exchanges and helps pave the way for them to start listing swaps.

Support for the rule was boosted by the agency’s decision to delay a vote on the controversial section of the regulation dubbed the “85 percent rule.”

That provision would be forced to delist any futures or swap contract that failed to maintain a total volume of 85 percent on the exchange’s centralized market over a 12-month period.

The provision was designed to encourage trading on central markets to boost price discovery.

But critics contend the proposal would force exchanges to delist hundreds of contracts because of low volume, hitting traders with higher costs and forcing them to unwind the contracts.

The agency says it will delay taking up the 85-percent measure until it finalizes the rules related to SEFs or “Swap Execution Facilities,” a new type of trading platform category similar to an exchange that was created in the Dodd-Frank law.