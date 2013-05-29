FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. fines broker FCStone $1.5 million over failed 2008 options trade
May 29, 2013 / 3:51 PM / in 4 years

U.S. fines broker FCStone $1.5 million over failed 2008 options trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) fined independent broker FCStone LLC, an affiliate of INTL FCStone Inc (INTL.O), $1.5 million after failed internal risk controls allowed one of its customers to amass a “massive” options position.

Between January 2008 and March 2009, a single account controlled by two natural gas traders acquired more than 2.5 million contracts in “relatively illiquid” options, according to a CFTC statement announcing the settlement. As the value of those contracts collapsed in 2008, FCStone was forced to take on the positions itself, suffering $127 million in losses.

“The commission found that FCStone violated Regulation 166.3 by failing to diligently supervise in a manner designed to mitigate risks associated with customer accounts, such as the risks arising from unsatisfied margin obligations, negative account balances, and the handling of large relatively illiquid positions,” it said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Jonathan Leff; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

