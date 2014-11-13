FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CFTC fines broker Rosenthal Collins $700,000 for violations
November 13, 2014 / 7:26 PM / 3 years ago

CFTC fines broker Rosenthal Collins $700,000 for violations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission fined futures broker Rosenthal Collins Group $700,000 for failing to oversee an employee in a branch office over five years, the agency said on Thursday.

The CFTC ordered the Chicago-based firm, which primarily serves commodity traders, to give up more than $100,000 in commissions it earned from trading related to violations.

Rosenthal failed to “provide and maintain an adequate program of supervision” in violation of U.S. rules from March 2008 to July 2013, the CFTC said.

A spokeswoman for the company declined to comment.

Rosenthal had $77.7 million in adjusted net capital at the end of September and held about $1.6 billion in customer segregated funds, according to CFTC data.

Reporting by Tom Polansek

