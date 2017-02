FILE PHOTO: U.S. one hundred dollar bills are seen in this picture illustration, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration/File Photo

Speculators increased bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for the first time in seven weeks, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.

The value of the dollar's net long position totaled $15.02 billion in the week ended Feb. 21, up from $14.99 billion the previous week.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)