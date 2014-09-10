U.S. CFTC to allow commodity hedge funds to advertise to public

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. derivatives regulators are removing a legal hurdle, which will open the door for hedge funds and other private funds to reach new investors through television, the Internet and other media channels.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission announced the move late on Tuesday in a staff “exemptive” letter to the industry.

The CFTC’s decision to permit private funds to advertise reflects an effort to harmonize outdated rules that conflict with a 2012 law that lifted an 80-year-old advertising ban for hedge funds and other private investment vehicles.

That law, known as the Jumpstart Our Business Start-Ups or JOBS Act, required the Securities and Exchange Commission to permit private funds to advertise, but it did not prescribe similar requirements for CFTC-regulated funds.

The SEC’s new advertising rule went into effect late last year.

But the hedge fund industry has complained that some funds that invest in both securities and derivatives might be too timid to test the waters with advertising because they do not want to run afoul of the CFTC’s ban on advertising.

In 2012, the Managed Funds Association petitioned the CFTC to change its rules to bring them more in line with the SEC‘s.

The CFTC said late Tuesday that it will permit private commodity pool funds to advertise, but they must first file a notice with the agency before they can take advantage of the new regulatory relief.