U.S. commodity agency advised to drop plan to limit futures contracts: NYT

(Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s advisory committee has recommend the regulator end its plans to limit the number of futures contracts a trader can hold on certain commodities, including oil and natural gas, the New York Times reported.

The CFTC Energy and Environmental Markets Advisory Committee, which largely includes representatives from the energy and trading industries, is to release a report on Thursday saying the regulator should not make the proposed limits final and that it finds "scant evidence" they are necessary, the newspaper said late Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1VFIpJ0)

The advisory committee, which was created by the Dodd-Frank Act, has also said in the report that if the regulator does proceed, it will have to make significant changes, the NYT said, citing the report, which was approved by eight of its nine members.

Tyson Slocum, an official from consumer advocacy firm Public Citizen, was the sole dissenter, the newspaper added.

“The participation involved in approving the report is duplicative, and weighted in favor of interests that may have a predisposition to opposing the concept of position limits,” Slocum said in the dissent, which is being circulated to CFTC officials with the report, the NYT said.

The advisory committee, which includes members from CME Group and Intercontinental Exchange, also argues that the rules proposed by the commodities agency will have unintended negative consequences.

The report also urges the CFTC to address concerns about the hedging definition and narrow the scope of the proposed rule, the newspaper said.

The derivatives regulator, in September, revised a proposal to limit the positions that traders can hold in commodity markets to make it easier for some hedge funds and banks to keep large trades.

The CFTC could not be reached immediately for a comment outside regular business hours.