Hunter Wise companies to pay $108 million to CFTC for fraud

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Thursday a court had ordered four firms related to Hunter Wise and their management to pay more than $108 million in restitution and penalties in a fraud case it launched in 2012.

The Southern District Court in Florida ordered the four companies and two individuals running them - Fred Jager and Harold Edward Martin, Jr. - to pay $52.6 million in restitution to defrauded customers, and to pay a civil monetary penalty of $55.4 million, the CFTC said.