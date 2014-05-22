FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 22, 2014 / 3:42 PM / 3 years ago

Hunter Wise companies to pay $108 million to CFTC for fraud

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Thursday a court had ordered four firms related to Hunter Wise and their management to pay more than $108 million in restitution and penalties in a fraud case it launched in 2012.

The Southern District Court in Florida ordered the four companies and two individuals running them - Fred Jager and Harold Edward Martin, Jr. - to pay $52.6 million in restitution to defrauded customers, and to pay a civil monetary penalty of $55.4 million, the CFTC said.

Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
