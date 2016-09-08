Tensions emerge as U.S. allows Japanese rules for some swaps

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Tensions over global oversight of the derivatives known as swaps burst to the fore on Thursday, as the Commodity Futures Trading Commission narrowly voted to allow dealers to follow Japan's rules on some swaps when working in that country.

On a 2-1 vote, the commission agreed that Japan's regulations on collateral for cross-border, uncleared swaps were comparable enough to those of the United States that they could be substituted for U.S. regulations. The one exception was on collateral, or margin, for interaffiliate swaps, which still must follow U.S. rules.

Before the vote, commission member Sheila Bowen voiced strong dissent, saying Japan's rules were weak and would not protect U.S. parties in the event of a bankruptcy.

Allowing companies to follow Japan's rules provided a "backdoor way of undoing or weakening our regulations and thereby incentivizing our companies to send their risky business to their affiliates located in Japan," she said.

Commission member J. Christopher Giancarlo voted to approve the determination but also said that establishing comparability on a case-by-case basis "could result in an impracticable patchwork of U.S. and foreign regulations for cross-border transactions."

After the 2008 financial crisis, regulators worldwide clamped down on the $710 trillion global swaps market, which is dominated by large U.S. banks.

In May, the CFTC adopted a rule on margin for swaps that do not go through a clearinghouse and that cross national boundaries, aiming to shield the country from risks created when offshore deals go sour. It allowed other countries' regulators or international companies to apply to follow a comparable substitute regulation. The Japan Financial Services Agency was the first applicant.

Harmonizing regulations with the rest of the world has been tricky for the CFTC, which seeks to enact strong oversight and also not butt heads with its overseas counterparts.

Last week, it gave swap dealers an extra month to comply with the new cross-border rule after Asia's market froze from uncertainty about the changes.

Giancarlo in May voted against the rule and since then has criticized the agency on its international coordination. On Thursday, he said his concerns had been realized last week.

"Once again, there were reports of counterparties avoiding trading with U.S. persons," he said. "I believe this rule’s subjectivity and complexity will continue to be a source of regulatory uncertainty at the expense of U.S. financial firms, their employees and the American businesses they serve."