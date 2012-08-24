FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Managed money ups gold length, reduces copper shorts
#Business News
August 24, 2012 / 8:21 PM / 5 years ago

Managed money ups gold length, reduces copper shorts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Money managers, including hedge funds and other large speculators, boosted their bullish bets in U.S. gold futures and options to the largest amount since early May on growing speculation central banks are set to launch more bullion-friendly stimulus measures.

They raised their net long positions in the precious metal by 28,567 contracts to 110,623 lots during the week ended August 21, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) Commitments of Traders showed on Friday.

This was their largest holding since the week ended May 6, when the key speculative group held 116,061 contracts.

“There’s been just a complete shift in sentiment. Investors really believe that the Fed has their finger on the trigger for a stimulus plan,” said Phillip Streible, senior commodities broker at futures brokerage R.J. O‘Brien.

“A lot of people are coming out of the dollar index, out of the S&P 500, and going into gold and silver on these stimulus bets.”

The group raised their net length in silver by 6,877 contracts to 17,452 contracts -- their largest holding since the week of April 8, when they were net long 18,839 contracts.

In copper, the group cut its net short position by 7,551 contracts to 3,224 contracts.

Reporting By Chris Kelly; editing by Andrew Hay

