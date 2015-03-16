Speculators cut bullish stance in Comex gold, silver again

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hedge funds and money managers reduced their bullish stance in Comex gold and silver for the sixth straight week in the week ended March 10, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on Friday.

They raised it in copper futures and options one week after switching from a net short position, the CFTC data showed.

The speculators cut their net long position in Comex gold futures and options by 23,041 contracts to 64,925 contracts, the lowest in four months, as the futures market tumbled around 4 percent.

They cut their net long position in silver by 5,048 contracts to 15,572 contracts, the lowest since December.

In copper, the data showed that noncommercials increased their net long position by 1,341 lots to 2,338 lots, the highest since Sept. 2, 2014.