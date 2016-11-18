Speculators lift bullish COMEX copper position to record

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hedge funds and money managers again raised their bullish stance in COMEX copper contracts to a record in the week to Nov. 15, while they reduced their net long positions in precious metals, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday.

They added 11,283 contracts to their net long position in copper futures and options, taking it to 70,546 contracts, the biggest since records became publicly available in 2006, the data showed.

The bullish move came as copper futures built on the prior week's double-digit percentage gains after infrastructure spending in top metals consumer China came in ahead of expectations. [MET/L]

In gold, however, they cut their net long position in for the first time in four weeks as prices fell to 5-1/2-month lows as the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields rallied following the election of Republican Donald Trump as U.S. president. [GOL/]

They reduced their net long gold position by 44,310 contracts to 132,064 contracts, the lowest since late February.

The hedge funds and money managers cut their net long position in silver by 8,907 lots to 48,607 lots, the first reduction in three weeks.