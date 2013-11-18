FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Federal judge orders MF Global to pay $1 billion to customers
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 18, 2013 / 5:26 PM / 4 years ago

Federal judge orders MF Global to pay $1 billion to customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The sign marking the MF Global Holdings Ltd. offices at 52nd Street in midtown Manhattan is seen in New York November 2, 2011. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge in New York has ordered MF Global Inc to return more than $1 billion to harmed customers and pay an additional $100 million penalty as part of a civil settlement with U.S. derivatives regulators.

The November 8 court order by U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero for the Southern District of New York was announced by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday in a press release.

The approval by the judge marks the end of the CFTC’s litigation initiated in June against MF Global Inc over the brokerage’s October 2011 collapse and loss of more than $1 billion in customer money.

The CFTC’s civil case against defendants MF Global Holdings Ltd, former Chief Executive Officer Jon Corzine and former Assistant Treasurer Edith O‘Brien, however, is still ongoing.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.