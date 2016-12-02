Speculators boost U.S. natgas net longs for second week: CFTC

(Reuters) - U.S. natural gas speculators this week boosted net longs for a second week in a row, betting prices will rise as temperatures fall, boosting heating demand for the winter, and as the United States exports more of the fuel.

Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets added to their bullish bets by 19,494 contracts to 184,841 in the week to Nov. 29, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

That compares with a five-year (2011-15) average net long position of around 118,300. The biggest net long position was 456,475 in April 2013, while the biggest net short position was 166,165 in November 2015, according to Reuters data.

Gas futures on NYMEX averaged $3.16 per million British thermal units during the four trading days ended Nov. 29 versus $2.85 during the five trading days ended Nov. 22.

There were only four trading days during the week ended Nov. 29 due to the U.S. Thanksgiving Day holiday.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecast pipeline and liquefied natural gas exports would rise from 6.1 billion cubic feet per day in 2016 to 7.4 bcfd in 2017. Some analysts expect exports next year to rise even further.

The United States was expected to transition from a net importer of gas to a net exporter of the fuel on an annual basis in 2018, according to EIA projections. The United States was last a net exporter of gas on an annual basis in 1957.

The latest long-term forecasts call for near-normal cold weather in December, January and February. If temperatures drop that low, heating demand this winter would jump far past the low levels seen during last year's record warm winter.