U.S. natural gas speculators this week boosted their net long positions to the most since April 2014, betting prices will rise on the possibility of less gas in storage than usual next winter due to low production and rising exports.

Speculators in four major New York Mercantile Exchange and Intercontinental Exchange markets added to their bullish bets, by 16,967 contracts, to 401,386 in the week to May 2, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

That was the eighth time speculators increased net longs in the past nine weeks.

Gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange averaged $3.21 per million British thermal units during the five trading days ended May 2 versus $3.11 during the five trading days ended April 25.

After one of the warmest winters on record, inventories ended the November-March withdrawal season at almost 2.1 trillion cubic feet. That compares with a record high 2.5 tcf on March 31 last year and a five-year (2012-2016) average of 1.8 tcf.

Over the summer, however, analysts forecast utilities would add just 1.6 tcf of gas during the April-October injection season, much less than the 2.1 tcf seen on average over the past five years.

If correct, that would leave stockpiles at the end of October at just 3.6 tcf versus a record high of 4.0 tcf on Oct. 31 last year and a five-year average (2012-2016) of 3.9 tcf.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) in April forecast pipeline and liquefied natural gas exports would rise from an average of 6.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2016 to 8.2 bcfd in 2017 and 9.6 bcfd in 2018. Some analysts expect exports to rise even further this year and next.

That puts the United States on track to transition from a net importer of gas to a net exporter of the fuel on an annual basis in 2017 or 2018. The U.S. was last a net exporter of gas on an annual basis in 1957.

U.S. gas production, meanwhile, has remained at its lowest since 2014 since the start of the year, averaging just 70.6 bcfd during the past 30 days. That compared with 72.1 bcfd during the same period a year earlier, 73.6 bcfd in 2015 and 67.8 bcfd in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.

