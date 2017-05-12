Speculators boost U.S. natgas net longs to most since April 2014: CFTC

(Reuters) - U.S. natural gas speculators this week boosted their net long positions to the highest since April 2014, betting prices would rise on the possibility there would be less gas in storage than usual next winter due to low production and rising exports.

Speculators in four major New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) markets added to their bullish bets by 12,300 contracts to 413,685 in the week to May 9, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

That was the ninth time speculators increased their net longs in 10 weeks.

Gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange averaged $3.22 per million British thermal units during the five trading days ended May 9 versus $3.21 during the five trading days ended May 2.

After one of the warmest winters on record, inventories ended the November-March withdrawal season at almost 2.1 trillion cubic feet. That compares with a record high 2.5 tcf on March 31 last year and a five-year (2012-16) average of 1.8 tcf.

Over the summer, however, analysts forecast utilities would add just 1.6 tcf of gas during the April-October injection season, much less than the 2.1 tcf seen on average over the past five years.

If correct, that would leave stockpiles at the end of October at just 3.6 tcf versus a record high of 4.0 tcf on Oct. 31 last year and a five-year average (2012-2016) of 3.9 tcf.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) in May forecast pipeline and liquefied natural gas exports would rise from an average of 6.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in 2016 to 8.5 bcfd in 2017 and 10 bcfd in 2018.

That puts the United States on track to transition from a net importer of gas to a net exporter of the fuel on an annual basis in 2017. The U.S. was last a net exporter of gas on an annual basis in 1957.

U.S. gas production, meanwhile, has remained at its lowest since 2014 since the start of the year, averaging just 70.8 bcfd during the past 30 days. That compared with 71.9 bcfd during the same period a year earlier, 73.4 bcfd in 2015 and 68.0 bcfd in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.