A natural gas flare on an oil well pad burns as the sun sets outside Watford City, North Dakota January 21, 2016. Persistent low oil prices have lead to slower business in much of North Dakota's Bakken oil fields. The collapse of U.S. oil and gas investment could have further to fall and Americans are showing signs they spend less of their windfall from lower gasoline prices than in the past, darkening the outlook for the U.S. economy.

(Reuters) - U.S. natural gas speculators boosted their net longs for the first week in three, betting prices will rise as production eases and power demand remains high to meet air conditioning use during a hotter-than-normal summer.

Speculators in four major NYMEX and ICE markets added to their bullish bets by 25,904 contracts to 114,842 in the week to Aug. 2, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.