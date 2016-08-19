Hedge funds slash bullish natgas bets, fearing less summer heat

(Reuters) - Hedge funds and other speculators cut their bullish exposure to U.S. natural gas to June lows, data showed on Friday, after varying forecasts for summer led to worries about reduced air conditioning needs and demand for gas-fueled power.

Money managers, or speculators, cut their net long position in natural gas by 13,420 contracts to 76,766 during the week to Aug. 16, the data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed.

That was the smallest bullish exposure toward natural gas held by the group on the four major NYMEX and ICE markets since the week ended June 7, historical CFTC data tracked by Reuters showed.

To avoid filling storage caverns to their maximum capacity after a warm winter left stockpiles at record highs, analysts forecast prices would remain relatively low this year to pressure producers to cut output and encourage power generators to burn more gas instead of coal.

U.S. natural gas futures slumped over 3 percent on Friday as forecasts for moderate heat prompted profit-taking, after a five-day rise spurred by expectations of demand from utilities to power air conditioning.

The front-month September gas futures on NYMEX settled at $2.584 per million British thermal units after MDA Weather Services said its six-to-10 day weather outlook showed mixed weather patterns in the U.S. East Coast.

"We feel that the more likely development during the next couple of sessions is a downside drift back into the $2.60-$2.65 zone that could easily contain pricing through most of next week," said Jim Ritterbusch of Chicago-based energy markets consultancy Ritterbusch & Associates.

"The bulls and bears in this market appear to be at a standoff with such equalization in views forcing an unusually narrow trading band."

Data from oil services firm Baker Hughes showed the number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States remains unchanged this week at 83, suggesting steady production at current levels.

Spot gas prices at the Henry Hub benchmark traded not much higher than futures, settling at $2.71 per mmBtu on Thursday. Futures for the balance of 2016 were fetching $2.80.

Analysts said they expect gas prices to rise enough next year to encourage drillers to boost output to meet forecast growth in U.S. pipeline and liquefied natural gas exports and industrial demand.

Gas futures for calendar 2017 were trading around $3.05.