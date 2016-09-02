Hedge funds most bullish on natural gas in over two years as prices spike

A natural gas flare on an oil well pad burns as the sun sets outside Watford City, North Dakota January 21, 2016.

(Reuters) - Hedge funds and other speculators are taking the most bullish bets on U.S. natural gas in more than two years, data showed on Friday, as late summer heat suggested that utilities will continue burning large amounts of gas to feed power demand for cooling.

Money managers raised their net long position on U.S. natural gas futures by 57,429 contracts to 165,366 in the week to Aug. 30, according to data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

That was the largest bullish bet on gas held by the group since the final week of July 2014, historical CFTC data showed.

The front-month gas contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange hit a two-month high of $2.943 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) on Aug. 30, coinciding with huge buying by hedge funds and other speculators.

Since then, the market has come off those highs, settling on Friday at $2.792.

Traders are mixed now on immediate direction, with some predicting the market will hold around $2.80 and possibly rise to even $3, while others are betting on a drop to $2.20 or below.

After sharply bearish sentiment in the first quarter due to a mild winter that led to low heating demand and record stocks of gas left in storage, prices rebounded in the summer on temperatures that proved hotter than normal.

Weather forecasts for the next two weeks continue to indicate higher-than-usual temperatures for both Europe and the United States.

But with autumn due to start on Sept. 22, power burns to feed air conditioning demand have probably peaked for now, analysts said.

"While the weather forecast remains for above-normal temperatures over the 6-15 day horizon, the positive impact on power demand from such will increasingly weaken as we move into September," Societe Generale said in a note on Friday.