Hedge funds cut bullish bets on U.S. crude for first time in 5 weeks

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hedge funds and money managers trimmed bullish wagers on U.S. crude oil for the first time in five weeks, data showed on Friday, as a strong dollar weighed on prices and doubts about compliance of an output deal emerged.

The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 9,626 contracts to 332,207 during the week to Jan. 3, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed.

However, gross long positions in futures and options on the NYMEX climbed to the highest levels since early July 2014, at 360,817 contracts.

Oil prices dipped nearly 3 percent in the week to Jan. 3, but had also risen to an 18-month high.

However, the U.S. dollar index hit a 14-year high against a basket of currencies on data showing U.S. manufacturing activity grew more than expected in November. A stronger greenback pressures demand for dollar-denominated crude, making barrels more expensive for users of other currencies.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which accounts for a third of global oil supply, agreed in November to cut production from January by around 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd), or over 3 percent, to 32.5 million bpd.

Non-OPEC members also joined in, pledging to cut output by 558,000 bpd, marking the first time since 2001 that the two groups agreed to curtail oil output jointly.

Jan. 1 marked the official start of the deal, but several market participants remained skeptical about whether a global glut that has persisted for more than two years can be worked down quickly.

Analysts have said any signs that the world's top exporters were reneging on their commitments would likely result in sentiment souring and cause prices to retreat sharply.

U.S. crude stockpiles fell 7.1 million barrels last week on higher refinery runs and as tax mitigation strategies meant crude cargoes remained offshore.

On Friday, oil prices closed the session up slightly on end of the week buying in relatively low volumes in the first trading week of the year.

U.S. energy companies this week added oil rigs for a 10th week in a row, bringing the total count up to 529, the most since December 2015.

Among refined products, speculators raised their bullish bets in gasoline to the highest levels since July 2014, with a combined futures and options net long position of 61,446 contracts in the week to Jan. 3.

The group also hiked bullish bets on ultra low sulfur diesel to the highest levels since July 2014 with a net long position of 38,992 futures and options contracts.