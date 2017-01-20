Money managers boost bullish bets on U.S. crude to highest in over two years

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hedge funds rushed to place bullish wagers on U.S. crude oil last week, boosting it to the highest levels since mid 2014, data showed on Friday, as prices rallied on hopes that Saudi Arabia and the world's top producers were sticking to a plan to rein in output.

The speculator group raised its combined net long futures and options position in two major NYMEX and ICE markets by 44,481 contracts to 371,539 in the week to Jan. 17, its highest since July 2014, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed.

Gross long positions in NYMEX futures and options among speculators soared to the highest on record, based on publicly available data to 2006.

U.S. oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose nearly 4 percent and averaged $52.18 per barrel during the five trading days ended Jan. 17, in part boosted by a weak dollar.

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, told some Asian customers that it will reduce their crude supplies slightly in February.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which accounts for a third of global oil supply, agreed late in November to cut production from January by around 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd), or over 3 percent, to 32.5 million bpd.

Russia and other key exporters outside OPEC also joined the deal.

Fundamentals in the United States, however, showed rising supply. Crude stockpiles rose unexpectedly last week as refineries sharply slowed production, data from the Energy Information Administration showed.

Crude inventories rose 2.3 million barrels in the week to Jan. 13, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 342,000 barrels. [EIA/S]

U.S. energy companies this week added the most oil rigs in nearly four years, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. [RIG/U]

Among refined products, speculators left their bullish bets in gasoline largely unchanged, with a combined futures and options net long position of 63,678 contracts in the week to Jan. 17.

Gasoline stocks surged 6 million barrels last week, three times more than analysts' expectations, at a time when refiners typically begin storing barrels ahead of the summer driving season.

Inventories on the U.S. East Coast gasoline hit their highest weekly levels for this time of year on record, the data showed.

The group raised bullish bets on ULSD, with a net long position of 34,539 futures and options contracts.