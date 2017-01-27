Bullish hedge fund bets on U.S. crude hit high since mid-2014

Traders work in the crude oil and natural gas options pit on the floor of the New York Mercantile Exchange in New York July 18, 2011.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hedge funds and money managers boosted bullish wagers on U.S. crude oil to the highest level since mid-2014, data showed on Friday, as agreed output cuts by the world's top producers began to eat into a global glut.

The speculator group raised its combined futures and options position in two major NYMEX and ICE markets by 24,015 contracts to 395,553 in the week to Jan. 24, the highest since mid-June 2014, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed.

U.S. crude futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange dipped about 1.2 percent and averaged $52.21 per barrel during the trading days ended Jan. 24.

"The net long position of 395,553 contracts was just below the record set in June 2014," Tim Evans, Citi Futures' energy futures specialist, said in a note

"The market looks increasingly overbought in our view."

Commercial oil inventories in the major industrialized countries fell for a fourth consecutive month in November, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said last week, although they remained more than 300 million barrels above the five-year average.

Ministers representing members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC producers said last weekend that 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) had already been cut of the almost 1.8 million bpd they had agreed to remove from the market.

Output from top oil exporter Saudi Arabia should drop to around 9.9 million bpd in January, according to industry sources and shipping data.

However, analysts noted drilling in the United States was picking up.

On Friday, oil prices settled more than 1 percent lower after the weekly oil and gas rig count from Baker Hughes Inc showed U.S. drillers added 15 oil rigs for the 12th gain in 13 weeks. [O/R] [RIG/U]

U.S. crude stockpiles rose last week as refineries slowed production again, data from the Energy Information Administration showed. Crude inventories rose 2.8 million barrels in the week to Jan. 20. [EIA/S]

Among refined products, speculators trimmed bullish bets in gasoline from the highest since July 2014 to a combined futures and options net long position of 61,511 contracts in the week to Jan. 17.

U.S. inventories of gasoline rose sharply for the fourth week amid weaker-than-usual demand. In the past four weeks, a seasonally slow period for gasoline, demand was down 4.7 percent from a year ago, totaling 8.3 million barrels per day.

The group raised slightly its net long position in ULSD with a net long position of 34,978 futures and options contracts.