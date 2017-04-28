Hedge funds slash bullish wagers on U.S. crude as prices tumble

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hedge funds slashed bullish bets on U.S. crude oil for the first time in four weeks in the week to April 25, data showed on Friday, as prices fell amid expectations that a steady rise in U.S. production would offset output cuts by top producers.

The speculator group cut its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 70,136 contracts to 284,942 during the period, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed.

U.S. oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange dipped by about 5.4 percent and averaged $50.25 per barrel during the trading days ended April 25.

Most market participants expect the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to renew its production cuts for another six months. Last week, an OPEC and non-OPEC member technical committee recommended extending cuts of almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) at the upcoming May 25 meeting.

However, U.S. production, already at its highest since August 2015, looks likely to keep rising.

U.S. oil production for February rose 193,000 barrels per day to 9.03 million bpd, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed on Friday.

Stockpiles meanwhile have started to decline, as refiners process a record amount of crude and crank up production after seasonal maintenance.