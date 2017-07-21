Hedge funds boost bullish bets on U.S. crude for third straight week

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hedge funds and money managers raised their bullish wagers on U.S. crude for a third straight week, data showed on Friday, amid signs that oversupply in the United States may be easing as stockpiles draw down.

The speculator group raised its combined futures and options position in two major NYMEX and ICE markets by 36,267 contracts to 238,673 in the week to July 18, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed.

Money managers raised their gross long positions to the highest level since late April, the data showed, while gross short positions dropped to the lowest level since early June.

U.S. oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange dipped by about 3 percent and averaged $45.92 per barrel during the period.

Inventories fell 7.6 million barrels in the week to July 7, the biggest weekly plunge in 10 months, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported last week.

The supply response from producers has also shown signs of bullishness. On Friday, data showed U.S. oil drillers cut rigs for a second week since January.

In addition, robust demand from China helped support prices. China imported 8.55 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in the first half of this year, up 13.8 percent from the same period in 2016, making it the world's biggest crude importer, ahead of the United States.

Also propping up prices was data showing Saudi Arabia's crude oil exports in May fell to 6.924 million barrels per day from 7.006 million bpd in April.

However, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said its oil production jumped in June, and it forecast world demand for its crude will decline next year as rivals pump more, pointing to a market surplus in 2018 despite an OPEC-led effort to cut output.

Among refined products, net long futures and options in U.S. gasoline rose to the highest level since April 25 amid strong domestic demand and signs of increased export demand to Latin America.

Gasoline stocks fell by 4.4 million barrels last week, a fifth straight week of declines.